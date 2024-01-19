Mahindra Thar is one of the most successful cars from Mahindra and Mahindra. The first Mahindra Thar was launched in India in 2010. Mahindra Thar is given a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating for both the passengers and child occupants. Further, the SUV scored 12.52 points out of 17 for adult safety and 41.11 points out of 49 points for child safety. Anand Mahindra Shares Endearing Video of Little Boy Who Wishes to Buy Thar for Rs 700.

Recently, a Mahindra Thar owner had an unexpected event when the garage roof collapsed onto his Thar last year. He shared his experience on the popular micro-blogging platform, saying, "I entrust my life to my Mahindra Thar." He said that the incident solidified his "unwavering confidence" in Mahindra Thar's resilience. He stated that it made the SUV his choice of vehicle for daily journeys and long road trips.

In his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rattan Dhillon with handle (@ShivrattanDhil1) shared that during the collapse of the garage roof, the Mahindra Thar's engine bonnet stood strong and absorbed the impact. He firmly stated in his X post, I bet if any car in the world could handle this situation [sic]." giving the idea about the robust built and performance of the vehicle.

Read X User's Mahindra Thar Appreciation Tweet in Detail:

I entrust my life to my Mahindra Thar. During an unexpected event, our garage roof collapsed onto the Thar late at night Last year. The cleanup, involving four workers, spanned an entire day, revealing that the Thar's hardtop had bravely weathered the onslaught of bricks and… pic.twitter.com/esH6Cz2mzY — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) January 18, 2024

Rattan Dhillon said in his post that the cleanup after the incident involved four workers and took an entire day. However, he shared that the Mahindra Thar's rooftop bravely handled the "onslaught of bricks and girders, emerging unscathed." The Mahindra Thar owner thanked Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahandra Group, and the company from his X handle.

He wrote on X, "Witnessing its endurance in such a situation I can trust this vehicle; in case of an accident, I am confident it wouldn't harm the passengers inside." He showed his commitment to driving Mahindra Thar for lifetime by seeing the strong built and ability to protect people inside saying, "I am committed to driving this vehicle... no matter what [sic]."

