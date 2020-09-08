It´s a sunny California day at the law offices of leading firm Greenberg Bitton LLP in Beverly Hills. A man wearing a power suit introduces himself as Gary Bitton – he´s a founding partner and his demeanor resembles that of a star lawyer one would expect to see on a film or television series - but Bitton doesn´t just look the part, he is strong-willed and vastly knowledgeable; He is also relentless when it comes to helping his clients navigate increasingly complex and risky business conditions.

Mr. Bitton is a tax attorney and certified public accountant (CPA). Prior to founding the firm, he was a senior state and local tax (SALT) consultant at Ernst & Young LLP. Gary has represented companies and individuals for a variety of matters, including, but not limited to, income and franchise tax, as well as sales and use tax matters.

“In this volatile financial climate, our clients turn to us to for guidance on how to not only weather through the storm, but to also be best positioned to thrive during the inevitable economic recovery period.”-Bitton affirms.

Along with his partners, Jeffrey N. Greenberg and Gregory P. Segal, Bitton has successfully cemented the firm´s reputation for superior legal and tax representation, boasting a stellar track record that sets his practice apart.

“Gary is a gifted and pragmatic legal professional, he exemplifies that rare breed of multi-talented strategists that always look at the bigger picture to make sure his clients are strongly positioned and protected across the board.” –Ad agency CEO Alesh Ancira, one of Mr. Bitton´s clients categorically states.

Also fluent in French, the reputation Gary Bitton has built for himself within the legal community is that of “a force to be reckoned with”. He´s also been credited for successfully advising a myriad of high profile clients with intricate fiscal and estate planning necessities. The Loyola Marymount alumnus holds a BS in Accounting, an MBA with Finance emphasis, JD -tax concentration- (with Honors) and LLM –Taxation- (with High Distinction).

Unlike other high profile practices, Greenberg Bitton LLP has mastered the art of bespoke service, providing comprehensive introductory guidance and often impressing clients with the level of attention to detail that permeates throughout the firm´s corporate culture; Which is what today´s personalized service seeking entrepreneurs, investors and companies demand from their legal and tax advisors.

The challenging business environment and increased regulatory requirements that we face today might seem overwhelming, but for power players like Gary D. Bitton, helping clients emerge victorious is not only a passion, but a life-long mission and he won´t settle for anything else.