The Real Estate Industry is often dominated by a sales culture that has driven people to the point of madness. The prevailing confusion regarding where to spend, invest, and save is something that exists in the best of people. And why not? Handling money and its flow is, after all, not everyone’s niche. Augustino Duminuco, CEO of Limitless Resources Corporation (LRC Group) specializes in the acquisitions of private real estate projects. LRC Group performs acquisitions of cash flowing real-estate properties providing consistent income.

A passionate man doesn’t follow the crowd, he is just himself. Augustino Duminuco is not just a entrepreneur, he is is also the President of a non-profit Infinite Expansion Foundation – a Langley, British Columbia, based organization he founded – works with other local groups to aid people in need, the last few year he has refocused most of his effort to helping , single parents and at risk youth.

In 2020, Infinite Expansion Foundation completed their 5th annual “We’re here to help event” where they were able to help 1,111 children have presents this year along with that they held their annual Christmas Eve event where 500 people were fed and clothed on East hasting street in Vancouver.

They have also initiated the “Haircuts for hope program” that provides free haircuts for children and those in need they have just surpassed 2,000 free haircuts. They’re newest program they have just unveiled is an liberal arts and Mentorship program for at-risk youth.

We can't predict or control waves that you could come in your life, but we can learn to surf. Augustino Duminuco has lived experience and is now giving back to his community. The happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more. Duminuco shares, “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”.

What sets Duminuco apart from the other entrepreneurs is his utmost dedication to uplift people so that they can turn their lives around like he did. He says, “If I did it, so can you”. “I have a saying — don’t be pushed by your problems; be led by your dreams.” He is recognized for his client focus, philanthropy, and overall commitment to his company and community.