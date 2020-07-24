Born under the name John McFadden, Jxhn Jacxb was raised by a single mother. Being associated with a poor neighborhood, violence and despair wasn't something new to them. His lyrics sought to describe the streets that were swallowing him.

Soon Jxhn moved to Indianapolis where his father lived. Jxhn's personal experiences are nonetheless a thrill ride, starting at the bottom, progressing towards unimaginable heights with him holding on tight as he accelerates towards the loops that would shape the future of his art.

Jxhn found his inspiration from his cousin Justin to make music when he was only 14 and started pursuing his career seriously at the same age. That was the time when he began rapping and did it better than people twice his age.

In high school, Jxhn united several aspiring artists and organized "The Bird Boys." It was the time when he initiated making a name for himself.

Jxhn also presented himself at open mic appearances at Club Crucial, an establishment owned by Atlanta rapper T.I. Since then, he started shooting videos for some of rap's heavy hitters, with his cousin, Justin.

His latest single "Kobe" is the reflection of his mindset, an acronym meaning "Keep On Balling Everyday."

Even though Jxhn's journey might be seen as fulfilling for many, the joint venture lacked a sustainable level of profitability. Jxhn realized he needed to elevate his business acumen, so he changed directions and moved to Washington, DC.

Dead broke and learning from his previous failures; he went through an entrepreneurial program that shaped his mindset. He utilized the skills he learned to incorporate a marketing firm, Belmont Executives, Inc.

Jxhn no longer believes the sky is the limit; instead, he sees it as the floor of his potential. Due to the sheer hard work & hustle, Jxhn has the recipe for pursuing his dreams. With an abundance of resolve, combined with his continuous, disciplined focus on music and business education, there's no stopping him.

Jxhn is no longer relying on talent to be the wind in his sails. People may mistake his authoritative nature for arrogance, but he rightfully subscribes to the idea that if you don't believe you're great, neither will anyone else. That's the foundation from which his ascension was initiated and the engine that sustains his rise.

“Live your life no holds barred! Meaning, create your environment, don't be a product of it.”

-Connect with Jxhn Jacxb via his social media handles @jxhnjacxb.