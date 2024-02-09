New Delhi, February 9: The Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Kawasaki Ninja Z500 are new bikes from Kawasaki Motorcycles India. Kawasaki first unveiled Ninja 500 and Ninja 500 motorcycles during EICMA, and shortly after, it launched them in Europe. When these models were revealed, the reports said they would replace the Kawasaki Ninja 400 model.

According to the report by Financial Express, the Kawasaki dealership in Bangalore gave details about the launch of the Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Kawasaki Ninja Z500. The report said that the bikes will be launched in India in late March or early April. Since there are no teasers or updates shared by Kawasaki on its Ninja 500 and Z500, they will likely take more time to arrive in India. The report said that the booking could start from next month or sooner. Triumph Daytona 660 Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE and Kawasaki Ninja Z500 Engines and Transmissions

According to the Financial Express report, the bikes will have a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that could offer a maximum of 45.4bhp power and a maximum of 42.6Nm torque. Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Ninja Z500 will reportedly have a six-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. It said that the upcoming models would not have a quick-shifter.

The Kawasaki Ninja Z500 and Ninja 500 SE will have many similarities in brakes, frames, suspension, instrument console and other aspects, said the report. Globally, Ninja Z500 was launched with two colour options - Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray, and Ninja 500 SE offered Lime Green and Ebony Colour options.

The global variants were also launched with high-class, intense, lightweight designs, larger displacement engines, and other features. The Kawasaki Ninja Z500 additionally offered instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, and the Ninja 500 SE offered a colour TFT display. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 2024 Model Teased: Check Design, Expected Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE and Ninja Z500 Price Expected Prices

The highly anticipated Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE and Kawasaki Ninja Z500 are expected to launch around Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has yet to announce the official launch date of these models in India. However, the launch date may be around the corner.

