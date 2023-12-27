New Delhi, December 27: Kawasaki India has announced the launch of its new motorcycle, Kawasaki ZX-6R, on January 1, 2024. The Japanese motorcycle company unveiled its Kawasaki ZX-6R with new designs and features during the India Bike Week 2023. The new ZX-6R from Kawasaki will have an updated engine that will comply with the latest emission rules and offer new design upgrades on the front and back.

According to the report by Auto Hindustan Times, the new Kawasaki ZX-6R supersports motorcycle will feature a set of "clip-on handlebars" and also a "rear-set footpegs". The report mentioned that the bike will have a four-cylinder engine, TFT instrument, LED lighting, and other features. Kawasaki India announced the launch date on X, saying, "Get ready to feel the powerpack performance of India's most awaited motorcycle, the Kawasaki's Ninja ZX-6R.". Top Electric Cars of 2023: From MG Comet EV to BMW i7, Check Specifications, Features and Price of EVs Launched in India.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Engine, Specifications and Features:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is already featured on the official company website for the US with a 636cc four-cylinder DOHC engine with advanced performance technology. According to the report by Auto Hindustan Times, the engine can generate 129bhp at 13,000rpm and 69Nm torque at 10,800rpm. The report mentioned that the bike would be launched in India with a 6-speed gearbox with a quick shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

The report said that the Ninja ZX-6R would have other features like a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, dual 310mm discs in the front, a 200mm single disc at the rear with a single calliper piston, an aluminium perimeter frame, gas-charged mono-shock, 41mm inverted forks, and more. The bike will also offer an anti-lock braking system, power modes, and traction control. Like the US variant, the bike may be available in the Lime Green/Ebony colour option. Tata Motors Bags 1,350 Orders for 'Tata LPO 1618 Bus Chassis' from UP State Transport Corporation.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price and Options:

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R model in the US was launched with Race-DNA and advanced technology for exceptional performance. Like the US, Kawasaki's Ninja ZX-6R may be introduced in ABS and non-ABS options. The models are available in the US market for $12,399 (approximately Rs 10,32,924) and $11,399 (approximately Rs 9,49,668), respectively. According to the Auto Hindustan Times report, the bike will be launched around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).