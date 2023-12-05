Mumbai, December 4: The highly anticipated India Bike Week is just around the corner and there's already a buzz in the air. But that's not all; the biggest highlight of this year's event is the debut of the updated Kawasaki W175. The iconic bike brand is revving up to showcase its latest model at India Bike Week on December 8, 2023, in Goa, and it couldn't be more thrilled. This classic retro-inspired bike has been upgraded with new features and improvements, making it a must-see for all motorcycle enthusiasts.

According to the report from AUTOCAR India, the most affordable offering from Kawasaki, the W175 has garnered a loyal fan base in India. And now, it's getting a well-deserved upgrade. While the mechanical changes are expected to be minimal, including tubeless tyres due to alloy wheels, the cosmetic updates steal the show. Rumour has it that new colours and rim stripes will give the W175 a fresh and modern look, appealing to riders who value style and performance. Revolt Motors Launches RV400 'India Blue - Cricket Special Edition Electric Bike': Check Design and Other Details Here.

Kawasaki Teases 'New Avatar' of Kawasaki W175:

But what about the price? Kawasaki understands the importance of affordability in today's market, especially with the current economic climate. The W175 is already priced between Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, and it is unlikely that Kawasaki will significantly increase the price with the updated version. The announcement indeed comes as a delightful surprise for riders who are mindful of their budget. This news challenges that notion, offering hope to riders who wish to combine fiscal responsibility with their passion for riding. Honda To Launch First Electric Motorcycle in India in 2024 With a Goal To Sell Four Million E-Bikes by 2030.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the updated W175, Kawasaki has also rolled out some tempting discounts on select models for the month of December. You can enjoy Rs 20,000 off the Versys 650, Rs 30,000 off the Ninja 650, Rs 35,000 off the Ninja 400, and a whopping Rs 60,000 off the Vulcan S. These discounts are valid until stocks last, so if you've had your eye on one of these models, now is the perfect time to make your move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).