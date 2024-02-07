New Delhi, February 7: Kawasaki has launched its most anticipated bike, the Kawasaki Z500, in Europe. The Kawasaki Z500 is a street naked bike that is expected to deliver advanced features and top performance. The anticipation for the Kawasaki Z500's launch in India is rising. Kawasaki fans and bike enthusiasts in India might have to wait a little longer for the launch of the Z500.

According to a report by Financial Express, the Kawasaki Z500 has been launched in Europe. The Kawasaki Z500 comes with its 'Z' styling and advanced features. The Z500 might have a price point of Euro 6,154 (approximately Rs 5.5 lakh). Yamaha FZ-X ‘Chrome Edition’ Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Kawasaki Z500 Specifications and Features

The Kawasaki Z500 is expected to come equipped with modern features that might enhance the riding experience of its customers. The Kawasaki Z500 will likely be powered by a new 450cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. This engine of Z500 might be capable of producing 45bhp and 42Nm of torque. The bike is rumoured to have a 6-speed gearbox. The bike may not come with a quickshifter, but it is expected to offer a linear power delivery, common among Kawasaki's motorcycles in this class. The Kawasaki Z500 might have a sculpted fuel tank, a compact headlight setup, split seats and a side-slung exhaust. Bengaluru-Based EV Startup River Raises ‘USD 40 Million’, Nearly ‘Rs 335 Crore’ in Series B Round Led by Yamaha Motor.

Riders of the Kawasaki Z500 might have a comfortable and controlled experience with its suspension system. The suspension of the Z500 is expected to include telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. The bike is also expected to feature alloy wheels with disc brakes at the front and rear ends of the bike. The Z500 might be equipped with LED lighting for improved visibility. Depending on the variant, customers might have an option to choose between an LCD and a TFT dash screen. The higher variant of Z500, the SE variant, will likely have the TFT dash screen along with a phone connectivity feature for its riders.

