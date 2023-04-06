New Delhi, April 6 : South Korean car maker Kia has launched a new premium trim level of its Carens in India to expand the popular SUV’s lineup catering to various customer requirements.

The newly launched Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant comes with an array of added safety and premium convenient features to make the MPV safer and more luxurious. Let’s check the details. India’s Top 5 Safest Cars As per Global NCAP Crash Tests Ratings in 2023; Checkout Key Details.

Kia Carens Luxury (O) Convenience and Safety Features:

The new Carens Luxury (O) variant has been introduced after the recent launch of the refreshed Carens line-up with RDE-complaint engines. This new trim level is positioned between the top two trims, namely - the Luxury and the Luxury Plus. Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2023 Refreshed GLS, AMG GLS 63 and GLS Maybach SUV Models With Loads of Goodies.

The Carens Luxury (O) comes with a couple of premium features over the Luxury variant, which include ambient lighting which changes according to the selected drive mode and an electric sunroof.

On the other hand, the Luxury (O) variant lacks features such as the 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters of the top-end Luxury Plus variant.

While the Luxury variant is available in both a 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, the new Luxury (O) trim is available with 7-seater configuration.

Other convenience features on the Luxury (O) variant includes 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers, an adjustable tilt and telescopic function leather-wrapped steering wheel, cooled cupholders on the first and second rows, and five USB C-type chargers all over the vehicle.

The new Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant gets braced with a whole host of safety features as well, including driver, passenger and curtain airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-disc brakes and 3-point seatbelts.

Kia Carens Luxury (O) Powertrains:

The Kia Carens MPV has been recently refreshed with new RDE compliant engines. The new Luxury (O) variant comes powered with a 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine offering 160hp and 253Nm paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while a 1.5-litre diesel mill generating 116hp comes paired with a 6-speed AT gearbox, while there’s no manual or iMT gearbox option.

Kia Carens Luxury (O) Variant Price & Rivals:

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant with the turbo-petrol powertrain is priced at Rs 17 lakh, while the diesel version is tagged at Rs 17.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens MPV competes with the much more affordable Maruti Suzuki XL6 primarily and also the ever more affordably priced Maruti Suzuki Ertiga compact MPV.

