New Delhi, June 21 : South Korean automaker Kia has discontinued its Carnival premium MPV model in India. The Hyundai sister concern has delisted the Carnival model from its website, and dealers have also confirmed the same, as per reports.

According to the reports, the Kia Carnival MPV has taken a hiatus from the Indian car market because of the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. Currently while the Kia website showcases the Carnival, the vehicle name has been removed from the list of models in the company’s car profile. As per reports, only a small number of units of the MPV are still available for sale at a few outlets. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Premium MPV’s Variant and Colour Option Details Revealed Ahead of Imminent Launch.

Fourth Generation Kia Carnival Expected To Launch In India

While the Kia Carnival third-gen model has taken leave from India, the fourth-gen model is going to fill the void. Kia showcased the fourth-gen Carnival at the Auto Expo in January this year as the KA4 MPV.

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival was globally introduced back in 2020, which means its not really a new car and its high time that it comes to India anyways. However, the fourth-gen Carnival is larger and more luxurious than its predecessor. As the third-gen carnival is already an expensive model, the fourth-gen model would not make great sense for the Indian market, if not sensibly priced. It remains to be seen how Kia manages to price it for the Indian market. Hyundai Exter SUV’s Interior Details Revealed Officially Ahead of July Launch; Here’s All Key Details.

Upcoming Kia Launches in India

Kia has received great response from the Indian car buyers from the moment it arrived in the country. While the fourth-gen Kia Carnival is not expected to launch until 2024, Kia India will not be sitting idle till then. The South Korean carmaker will be introducing the refreshed Seltos SUV on July 4, followed by a market launch soon enough. The Kia Sonet compact SUV is also expected to debut in its refreshed avatar later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).