New Delhi, December 20: Kia Motors, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, will reportedly introduce its new compact SUV model, Kia Clavis in 2024. Kia Motors has become a famous automobile brand in India by introducing the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, and Kia EV6. According to the reports, the new Kia Clavis will be a micro SUV based on Hyundai Exter. The reports said the new Kia car is internally referred to as "Kia AY" to keep the details confidential.

As per the reports, the new Kia Clavis will be unveiled globally at the end of 2024. Kia has launched popular SUVs like Sonet and Seltos, MPVs like Kia Carens and the minivan like Kia Carnival for Indian market. The reports said that the company is developing subcompact electric SUVs that will soon be introduced in India in the next two years. Further, the company is said to be launching a new-generation Carnival MPV and EV9 electric SUV in India soon. Tesla Removes Disney Plus From Some of Its Vehicles Amid Elon Musk Having Online Fight With CEO Bob Iger: Report.

Kia Clavis Specifications and Features (Expected):

According to a report by Financial Express, Kia Clavis petrol-variant is expected to launch with the same a 1.2-litre naturally inspired petrol engine as Hyundai Exter. The report said that the engine provides 82bhp power and 114Nm maximum torque. Besides, the car will reportedly have two 5-speed MT and AMT transmissions.

As per reports, Kia Motors may also introduce electric and CNG options of Kia Clavis for the Indian market. The Kia Clavis EV will reportedly be based on a modified internal combustion engine for EV. The upcoming Kia Clavis is expected to sit between Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. Volkswagen Group Announces To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard: Report.

As per reports, Kia can absorb a broader market in India by introducing the new compact entry-level SUV. The report by Autocar India cited that the Kia plans to produce 1 lakh units in a year in the internal combustion engine-equipped range. The report mentioned that the company will introduce Clavis as a lifestyle vehicle with a boxy design and a tougher SUV-like presence.

