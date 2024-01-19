New Delhi, January 19: Kia has made an update to its popular SUV segment with the launch of the Kia Seltos diesel variant with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Kia Seltos diesel variant with a 6-speed manual gearbox is expected to enhance the driving experience for car owners who prefer the manual transmission.

As per a report by Overdrive, Kia has launched the Kia Seltos diesel with a 6-speed manual gearbox in India. The new 6-speed manual gearbox comes with an option across five different trims within the Tech Line version. The five different trims of the new Kia Seltos diesel engine include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. 'I Entrust My Life to My Mahindra Thar' X User's Mahindra SUV's Appreciation Post Goes Viral (View Pics).

The Kia Seltos comes in eight different colours and two dual-tone options. The top model, Seltos X-Line is available in a special Matte Graphite colour. The colour options include Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Glacier White, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Clear White and Pewter Oliver. The dual-tone options are Glacier White Pearl along with Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red along with Aurora Black Pearl.

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Transmission Variant Specifications:

The Kia Seltos diesel comes with a 1.5-litre, inline four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that delivers 116PS of power and 250Nm of torque. The Kia Seltos diesel-MT comes with the same features as the automatic variants. The Seltos diesel-MT includes a sunroof, six airbags and cameras with a 360-degree view. The SUV also comes with a heads-up display feature that shows information on the windshield and a music system with eight speakers, according to a report of Autocar India. Honda NX500 Likely To Launch Soon in India: From Expected Specifications, Features and Price, Know All About Honda’s Upcoming Adventurer Tourer Motorcycle.

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Transmission Variant Price:

The price for the Kia Seltos diesel with the 6-speed manual gearbox starts at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The specific ex-showroom prices for the trims are as follows:

HTE - Rs 11,99,900

HTK - Rs 13,59,900

HTK+ - Rs 14,99,900

HTX - Rs 16,67,900

HTX+ - Rs 18,27,900

Bookings for the Seltos diesel MT are currently available, and the deliveries are expected to start next month.

