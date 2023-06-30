New Delhi, June 30: Kia India is readying up to take the wraps off of the refreshed new Seltos in the country on July 4. Ahead of the debut, the South Korean auto major is building the buzz around the model, and has gone ahead releasing the first teaser video of the new Seltos facelift.

The new updated Kia Seltos' interior and exterior both have been teased to offer a look at what this 'Badass Reborn' (as the company calls it) has to offer. Let's take a look.

Kia Seltos Facelift – Teaser Video Details & Other Design Details

The Kia Seltos facelift’s front styling has been partially revealed in the official teaser video, where its bold front end’s silhouette is shown flaunting the newly styled sleek LED DRLs.

The India-spec refreshed Kia Seltos will get a tad different front bumper, meaning body cladding and more body-coloured inserts in its foglamp housings as against the offshore counterpart. The updated Seltos will also get redesigned headlights alongside the attractive new DRLs already mentioned.

The teaser do show off the snazzy powered ORVM of the refreshed SUV, but going by the several earlier spy images, the side profile of the vehicle won't get any distinctive cosmetic updates worth mentioned, but there will be a set of freshly design alloys. The rear façade of the car will get comprehensive update with a new rear bumper which will be different than the international model. There will some additional styling elements as well depending on the variant. The look will get complete with new vertically stacked taillights.

The official teaser video also offers a glimpse of the interior of the refreshed Seltos that’s set to launch in India. It officially conforms an all-new design for the dashboard. It has been already reported earlier that the new Kia Seltos facelift will offer premium features including a new twin-screen setup with a curved display, an updated infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, ADAS suite and a panoramic sunroof among much more.

Kia Seltos Facelift Officially Teased:

Kia Seltos Facelift - Powertrain & Rivals

The Seltos facelift will retain the 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines from the current model. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offering 160hp and 253Nm, will also be joining the line-up to fill the void left behind the discontinued 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill.

Post its India launch, the updated Kia Seltos will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and its cousin the very popular Hyundai Creta.

