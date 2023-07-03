New Delhi, July 3: The Kia Seltos facelift is all braced up to debut in India tomorrow, i.e. July 4. Before the unveiling, we already know several details of the South Korean SUV, including its official design details owing to many spy images and the company teaser video.

It is good to mention at this point, that this is the midlife refresh of the Seltos in India, and hence the updates are likely to be comprehensive and not limited to mild cosmetic changes. So, here’s everything we know so far. Kia Seltos Facelift Teased Ahead of July Debut in India; Find Out Exterior, Interior and All Other Key Details Here.

Kia Seltos Facelift – Exterior & Interior Updates

The new refreshed Kia Seltos will get a lot of styling updates to make its exterior design more attractive. The facelifted SUV will get a new larger and more aggressively styled front grille, flanked by revamped LED headlights and restyled LED DRLs. The refreshed front bumper, slightly redone rear bumper, new alloy wheels and new LED taillights connected with a light bar.

When the cabin is concerned, the Seltos facelift will boast of a refreshed and a more premium interior. The SUV will get a freshly styled dashboard layout, redesigned AC vents and a premium climate control panel and new seat upholstery. The vehicle will offer features including dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument console, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, cruise control and a panoramic sunroof among much more.

The updated Seltos will also up the ante in the safety department, and will boast of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a 360-degree camera among others. Tesla Car Production: Elon Musk-Run Company Produced Nearly 4,80,000 Vehicles, Delivered Over 4,66,000 Cars in Second Quarter of 2023.

Kia Seltos Facelift – India Launch & Rivals

Kia is expected to officially launch the refreshed Seltos by revealing its price details within the month of July itself. The updated Seltos is expected to be priced starting at around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos facelift will rival with renewed strength against the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross and its own cousin the Hyundai Creta.

