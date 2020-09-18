The highly awaited Kia Sonet 2020 will be launched today in India. The South Korean carmaker will be officially revealing the India prices for its second made in India product. It is important to note that the 2020 Sonet will be Kia's third product in India after the Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV. After bagging the success with the Seltos, the carmaker is now all set to disrupt the sub-compact SUV space with its newest offering - the Sonet. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 am and you can watch the live streaming here. Watch Kia Sonet LIVE Streaming.

It gets a bold & muscular design that is highlighted by the brand's signature nose grille & Crown Jewel LED headlights with LED DRLs, matte-finished silver fog lamps insert, large air vents, front skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights and more. The Sonet SUV will get three powertrain options - 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol, a powerful 1.0 T-GDi and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. The SUV will get a total of five gearbox options - a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) unit.

It comes loaded with features like a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic, Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection, BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer, ventilated driver and front-passenger seats, LED Sound Mood Lighting, Remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key, Over-the-air (OTA) map updates, Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models, Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function and more.

For safety, there are six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist) and more.

Kia Sonet's bookings are already open at Rs 25,000 and interested buyers can book the SUV online as well as offline. The Kia Sonet SUV is likely to get a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).