New Delhi, December 14: Kia Motors has officially pulled the covers off the much-anticipated world premiere of new Kia Sonet Facelift 2024. The reveal, which took place on December 14, 2023, has set the stage for a new chapter in the compact SUV segment. With bookings for the new Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 slated to commence from December 20, potential buyers and enthusiasts are keen to discover what the new Kia Sonet Facelift has to offer.

The official unveiling has certainly raised the bar for compact SUVs in India, and with bookings opening soon, Kia Motors might make a significant impact on the market. The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift combines aesthetic enhancements with technological upgrades, promising a refreshed and compelling package for consumers looking for a sophisticated and safe urban driving experience. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Set for Launch in 2024 Alongside an EV Variant.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Specifications

As per reports, the 2024 Kia Sonet retains its powertrain options from the outgoing Kia Sonet 2020 model, ensuring familiarity and proven performance. The lineup includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 83 PS and 115 Nm of torque, a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116 PS and 250 Nm. The diesel variant sees a notable change with the addition of a 6-speed manual transmission, complementing the existing 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic options.

The exterior of the Sonet Facelift has received significant attention, boasting a redesigned grille, new LED headlights with longer fang-shaped DRLs, and a refreshed front bumper featuring sleek LED fog lamps. A new set of alloy wheels and connected LED taillights like those on the facelifted Kia Seltos enhance the profile and rear aesthetics.

Inside, the cabin welcomes occupants with a new climate control panel and fresh seat upholstery. The infotainment system continues to feature the same 10.25-inch touchscreen. Additional features include a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enhancing convenience and safety. The safety suite is comprehensive, with six airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors, and more. Revolt Motors Launches RV400 ‘Lightening Yellow’ in India, Check New Shade for Popular Indian Electric Bike.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Expected Price

As per reports, the 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift is expected to hit the showrooms in early 2024, with an anticipated starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing position of the new Kia Sonet Facelift might continue its rivalry with established players in the market.

