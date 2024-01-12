New Delhi, January 12: Kia has announced the official pricing for its new 2024 Kia Sonet for the Indian market. The company globally unveiled its 2024 Kia Sonet on December 14, followed by teasers for weeks. The new Kia Sonet is launched with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, and the ex-showroom prices change depending on location, transmission, features and others.

The 2024 Kia Sonet is a global compact SUV with several performance and design upgrades. Kia unveiled its 2024 Sonet weeks ago, showcasing features like a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83PS power and 115Nm torque and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120PS and 173Nm torque. The variant with a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered 116PS and 250Nm torque. The models have a 6-speed manual, iMT, and automatic transmission options. Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Officially Unveiled, Bookings Starts From 20 December 2023; Know About Specifications, Features and Price.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Price Details:

After the official unveil, the Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 model's pre-booking started in mid-December. The ex-showroom prices from the 5MT model start from Rs 7,99,000 and go up to Rs 15,69,000 for the X-line model. Check the list of complete pricing here. 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched in India: Check Specifications, Features and Price of Mahindra’s New All-Electric Car.

Price for 1.2-Litre Petrol 5MT Variants with Smartstream G1.2 Engine:

2024 Sonet HTE at Rs 7,99,000

2024 Sonet HTK at Rs 8,79,000

2024 Sonet HTK at Rs 9,89,900

Price for 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT Variants with Smartstream G1.0T DGi Engine:

2024 Sonet HTK+ at Rs 10,49,000

2024 Sonet HTX at Rs 1,149,000

2024 Sonet HTX+ at 1,339,000

Price for 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT Transmission:

2024 Sonet HTX at Rs 1,229,000

2024 Sonet GTX+ at Rs 1,449,900

2024 Sonet X-Line at Rs 1,469,000

Price for 1.5-litre diesel variant with AMT CRDi VGT Engine:

2024 Sonet HTE at Rs 9,79,000

2024 Sonet HTK at Rs 10,39,000

2024 Sonet HTK+ at Rs 11,39,000

2024 Sonet HTX at Rs 11,99,000

2024 Sonet HTX+ at Rs 13,69,000

Price for 1.5-litre diesel variant with i6MT Transmission:

2024 Sonet HTX at Rs 12,59,900

2024 Sonet HTX+ at Rs 14,39,000

Price for 1.5-litre diesel variant with 6AT Transmission:

2024 Sonet HTX at Rs 12,99,000

2024 Sonet GTX+ at Rs 15,49,900

2024 Sonet X-line at Rs 15,69,000

These are ex-showroom prices and may change according to the location.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).