New Delhi, January 8: Kia is set to launch its much-anticipated Kia Sonet Facelift soon and speculations are surfacing about the upcoming car. As the launch of the Kia Sonet Facelift is expected to be very soon, the anticipation among car enthusiasts continues to grow, with Kia ready to deliver yet another product that represents their innovative and customer-centric approach.

As per the report of AutoX, three different engine choices might be available for the Kia Sonet Facelift which include 1.0 litre petrol, 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine. Potential buyers are expected to look forward to an array of options designed by Kia to deliver different driving preferences and needs. Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched in India With Upgraded Infotainment and Other Premium Specification and Features, Company Announces To Launch 12 New Models in 2024.

Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency:

The fuel efficiency figures for the Kia Sonet Facelift is expected to be quite competitive. The 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission is expected to provide a mileage of 18.83km/l. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is expected to offer 18.70km/l with the 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) and 19.20km/l with the 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The 1.5-litre diesel variant with the 6-speed iMT is speculated to offer 22.30km/l and the 6-speed automatic transmission version is expected to deliver 18.60km/l. Ather Launches Special Edition Scooter 450 Apex, CEO Tarun Mehta Calls It 'Pinnacle'; Check Price and Specifications Inside.

Kia Sonet Facelift Specifications (Expected):

As per the information available on the official website, the Kia Sonet Facelift SUV is expected to offer ADAS Level 1 features, which might include advanced driver assistance systems such as lane keep assist and lane departure warning. The vehicle might also feature Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps with a 360° Camera with Blind View Monitor. The Kia Sonet Facelift is expected to come with R16 40.56cm (16”) Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels, and a Full Digital Cluster with a 10.25-inch Colour LCD MID, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and functionality.

