New Delhi, December 7: Korean automaker Kia is gearing up to unveil the updated version of its popular Kia Sonet subcompact SUV on December 14, 2023. The refreshed model will sport cosmetic changes inside-out along with new features. As per leaked information, the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will be offered in 6-trim levels across petrol and diesel powertrains.

Specifications and design details of Kia Sonet Facelift is crucial to know before buying the car. The compact SUV is expected to come loaded with segment-first advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology. Here are some details you should know about the facelift model.

Kia Sonet Exterior Updates:

The new Kia Sonet is expected to have a revised front fascia including new LED headlamps, refreshed LED DRLs and updated fog lamp housings. At rear, it gets new C-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED light strip reflecting the latest Kia global design language. The SUV rides on newly styled 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Kia Sonet Interiors and Features:

The cabin of the Kia Sonet is expected to be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected car technology. It also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster like its sibling Seltos. The SUV offers features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, BOSE sound system and multiple traction control modes.

Kia Sonet Safety and Convenience:

The latest Kia Sonet is expected to have level 1 ADAS tech bringing safety features including lane keep assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning and more. The top-spec variants will offer 6 airbags, ESC, HAC among others to reinforce the safety.

Kia Sonet Engine and Transmission:

The 2024 Kia Sonet is expected to draw power from three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options will include 5/6-speed manuals, CVT automatic, 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT units.

