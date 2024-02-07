New Delhi, February 7: Kinetic Green has launched its most-awaited electric moped, E-Luna, in India today. The new Kinetic E-Luna is introduced in India with a stylish new look, advanced technology and features. The Kinetic E-Luna pre-booking already started on Indian Republic Day 2024 at Rs 500. First, the E-Luna was unveiled at the hands of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, alongside Founder and Chairman of Kinetic Group Ms Sullajja Firodia Motwani, Ministry of Heavy Industry, Dr Arun Firodia and IPS - Additional Secretary, Dr Hanif Qureshi.

The new Kinetic Green E-Luna has many attractive features, some of which were reported to be 16-inch wire-spoke wheels and more ground clearance. The E-Luna was expected to be launched for months at Rs 80,000. However, Kinetic Green has launched its new electric moped at an attractive price and nostalgic tagline, "Chal Meri Luna". The Kinetic Luna has been in the market for decades and has been connected to many people's memories. Kawasaki Z500 Launched in Europe: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Kinetic E-Luna Live Launch Link on YouTube:

Kinetic E-Luna Specifications and Features

Kinetic Green has launched its E-Luna with a 2kW lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The Kinetic E-Luna offers a maximum 110 km range per charge and 50 km top speed. The newly launched E-Luna has reportedly been introduced for the Indian market in five metallic colour options, including Sparkling Green, Night Star Black, Ocean Black, Mulberry Red and Pearl Yellow. The company announced that these colours will be customisable.

The Kinetic E-Luna comes with a "Super-Stylish Dual Tubular High Strength Metal Chassis", offering more durability and versatility. The 16-inch big wheels and 170mm Best-in-Class Ground Clearance and chain transmission system offer stability on different roads and landscapes. The company said the Kinetic E-Luna was launched with Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural markets in mind.

The Kinetic E-Luna has a rugged steel chassis, stylish metal body, swappable battery, foldable rear seat, digital meter, large carrying space, telescopic front suspension and many other features. Besides, it offers s grab rail, bag hook, side stand sensor, safety lock and many other utilities. Ola S1 X Launched in India With ‘4kWh’ Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Ola’s New Electric Scooter Variant.

Kinetic E-Luna Price and Availability in India

Kinetic Green has launched its new E-Luna at a lower price than the rumours. The company set the Kinetic E-Luna price at Rs 69,999, which is nearly Rs 70,000. The company will soon update more details about the delivery dates and other information on its official social media accounts or website.

