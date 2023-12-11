New Delhi, December 11: Kinetic Green has launched its new Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 94,990. The new model has a familiar design like other scooters but has the improved features. Kinetic Green Zulu e-scooter is launched with a new sporty design, LED headlamps, and DRLs on the handlebar. The new Kinetic scooter will be available for a wide range of customers in India.

The Kinetic Green Zulu sporty design would appeal to young and older riders. The new Zulu from Kinetic Green has features like a digital speedometer, an LCD unit, a side-stand sensor and more. According to the reports, the new Zulu e-scooter will be made in India. Here are all the specifications and features of the newly launched Kinetic Green Zulu. Elon Musk Hints New ‘Tap To Park’ Feature for Telsa FSD Beta To Allow Tesla Cars To Automatically Park Themselves Without Needing Driver.

Kinetic Green Zulu E-Scooter Features and Specifications:

According to reports, the new Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes with a 2.27kWh lithium-ion battery claiming to offer 104km range, 2.1kW BLDC hub motor offering 60kph maximum speed, and auto-cut charging support with 15-amp socket. The new Zulu e-scooter offers 1,830mm length, 1,135mm in height, and 715mm in width. The Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter also has front telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers in the rear with front and rear disc brakes. As per the reports, the performance and looks place this model alongside Ola S1 X+, Okinawa PraisePro, and similar other models.

The Zulu E-Scooter has a payload capacity of up to 150kgs and a kerb weight of 93kgs. Kinetic Green is also gearing up to introduce its new E-Luna in future. The Kinetic E-Luna is also one of the most anticipated scooters in India that will have significant payload carrying capacity along with other features. Tata Punch EV Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

Kinetic Green Zulu E-Scooter Other Details:

According to the reports, the new Kinetic Green's Zulu electric scooter and Kinetic E-Luna will be officially launched next year. The reports said the company wants to sell 40,000 vehicles in the next 12 months and over 10 lakh or 1 million cars by 2029. The vehicle sale will be open across all the 300 Kinetic Green dealerships. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kinetic Green partnered with Lamborghini to manufacture e-golf carts in India that will be exported worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).