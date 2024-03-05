New Delhi, March 5: KTM India has introduced new colour options to its 2024 KTM Adventure and 2024 KTM RC series. KTM India recently unveiled its 2024 KTM RC series, KTM 250 Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure. The Austrian motorcycle company has now introduced fresh colours for its models without changing the price. The new colour options offer these models a new look, making them stand out.

According to the report by Times Now News, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure comes with two fresh colour choices: white and black. The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure offers two new colour options to the customers - Grey and Blue. The 2024 KTM RC 125 reportedly comes with black and blue colour options. The 2024 KTM RC 200 also comes with the same colour options. The KTM RC 390 also gets new blue and orange colour options. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications, Features and Design of Bajaj Auto’s Newest Addition to NS Series.

With the introduction of these new colours, the company has only changed the looks of the motorcycles. All these models in the 2024 KTM Adventure and 2024 KTM RC lineup have similar specifications, designs, mechanical components, and performance. Besides these new colour updates, KTM has been spied on testing new models in its Adventure series that may be introduced next year.

The report said the new colour update to the KTM Adventure and KTM RC series marked the final update to the KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure. Now, the company will reportedly focus on developing next-gen models. The report said that the rumours suggested that the company may unveil its new ADV motorcycles at EICMA 2024 and may launch them in 2025. OLA S1 Pro Electric Scooter Receives Domestic Value Addition Certification Under Government’s PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry: Report.

According to the report by Financial Express, the new KTM Adventure models will be based on the trellis frame that underpins the KTM 390 Duke. The report said that it will also have more suspension travel. The report mentioned that the KTM RC 390 will also be updated soon. The report said the 390 Adventure and RC 390 will get a new engine from the 390 Duke.

