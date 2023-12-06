New Delhi, December 6: It's a momentous occasion for car enthusiasts in India as the highly-anticipated Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 has finally made its way to the country. This marks the first-ever hybrid supercar from the renowned Italian automaker, Lamborghini. After its global debut earlier this year, the Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 has now been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.89 Crore ex-showroom.

According to a recent report from AUTOCAR India, the Lamborghini Revuelto was already sold out until 2026, as announced in June. Lamborghini India has limited allocations for this luxury vehicle, and the first unit is expected to be delivered soon. Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022: Know Specifications, Features and Price of the High-Performance Luxury SUV Coming To India.

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 Features:

The Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 stays true to Lamborghini's iconic wedge-shaped aesthetic. It features a sleek and aerodynamic profile that exudes power and performance. The interior follows a futuristic design theme, with a carbon-fibre centre profile, and air vents. The steering wheel is equipped with buttons for controlling various functions, including drive modes, the hybrid system, damping settings, nose lift, and active aerodynamics.

In terms of technology, the Revuelto offers a swipe function for occupants, central and side displays, and even a fighter jet-style starter button. The 12.3-inch digital instrument panel display and 9.1-inch passenger-side display allow the driver and passenger to view the same information simultaneously. With 13 drive modes, including electric 4WD, the Revuelto ensures an exhilarating and customisable driving experience. Cars and Bikes Launches in December 2023: From Lamborghini Revuelto to Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03, Check Out List of Upcoming Vehicles.

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 Technical Specification:

One of the features of the Revuelto is its V12 engine, a Lamborghini signature. This 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated powerhouse produces an astounding 825hp and 725Nm of torque. But the Revuelto doesn't stop there—it also incorporates three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery, bringing the combined output to a mind-boggling 1,015hp and 807Nm of torque.

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 can sprint from 0-100kph in just 2.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of over 350kph. This is made possible by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, an improvement over the previous 7-speed single clutch used in the Aventador.

