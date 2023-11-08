Mumbai, November 8: Lamborghini Revuelto is the new supercar set to launch on December 6 in India. It is the successor of the popular Lamborghini Aventador sports car launched in 2022. According to recent reports, the Italian supercar manufacturer unveiled the model on March 29 this year. Now, the company confirmed to launch its new Revuelto next month with new design and specifications.

The new 2023 Lamborghini Revuelto flaunts a new aggressive front design with Y-shaped elements, and on the rear, the car has attractive bumpers. The 2023 Revuelto model comes with the famous scissor doors and a new interior design. The new supercar is set to launch with a interior upgrades for driver display, floating touchscreen unit, and passenger display. Check all the detailed specifications of the new Lamborghini car here. Ferrari Electric Car: Italian Luxury Sports Car Manufacturer To Launch 'First All-electric Car' Ahead Of Schedule; Check Details So Far.

Lamborghini Revuelto Engine and Specifications:

The 2023 Lamborghini Revuelto is the first "High Performance Electrified Vehicle" (HPEV), a hybrid super sports car from the company. According to the reports, the new vehicle offers a 6.5-litre engine capable of producing 813bhp to 825bhp at 9,250rpm and 725Nm torque at 6,750rpm. The reports said the company has retained the naturally aspirated V12 all-new engine built from scratch. It reportedly has 218kg weight, 17kg lighter than the Aventador V12 engine.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto has an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission transversely placed behind the engine. The new model does not have a reverse gear, as the electric motor on the front reportedly acts as the reverse gear. The reports said that it also enables torque vectoring. It has 20-inch wheels on the front and 21-inch wheels on the rear. Skoda Superb 'Fourth Generation' Likely To Launch Soon In India: Check Features, Specifications and Expected Launch Details.

According to the reports, the car has a similar Y-shaped theme in the interior, a 12.3-inch driver display, an 8.4-inch vertically stacked floating touchscreen, and a 9-1-inch horizontal passenger display. The supercar takes 2.5 seconds to reach from 0 to 100kmph with 350kmph top speed of the supercar. The car is expected to launch at Rs 10 crore (ex-showroom).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).