New Delhi, March 15: The Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV is launched in India with a premium design and luxurious features. Lexus India's LM Flagship MPV comes in two options - Lexus LM 350h Executive 4-seater and Lexus LM 350h 7-seater. The Lexus LM 350h is anticipated to launch in India in 2023. The car offers many attractive features in its interior and exterior design.

The new LM 350 Luxury MPV comes with a remodelled high-end interior design created for human-centred innovation and design. Lexus India claimed that the car would offer comfort to the drivers and passengers, creating more comfort. The car's exterior enhances the model's quietness, aerodynamics and handling. Indian Government Approves E-Vehicle Policy To Promote Country As EV Manufacturing Hub, Opens Door to Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Lexus LM 350h Specifications and Features

The new Lexus LM 350h is powered by the 2.5-litre 4-cylinder DOHC engine that is capable of generating a maximum 142kW (or 190bhp) power at 6,000rpm and 242Nm peak torque at 4,300 to 4,500rpm. It comes with CVT transmission. Lexus India said that its new car offers an advanced suspension system. Lexus LM 350h comes with different drive modes such as Normal, Eco and Sports and offers enhanced minimisations of backseat vibrations, giving a smoother journey to the driver and passengers.

The car offers an ECB (Electronically Controlled Brake) system for better control and response. According to the report by Times Now News, the new Lexus LM 350h has two electric motors powered by 259.2 Volt Nickel-Metal Hydride - the front motor on the axle generates 179bhp, and the rear motor produces 53bhp power. Combined, both reportedly provide 246bhp power. Inside the car, the report said that the cabin offers a 48-inch ultrawide screen for entertainment and advanced infrared rays matrix sensor air condition for personalised comfort for all passengers. The cabin also produces ambient light.

The report said that the car has a heater, safe exit assist, 3-eye LED headlamp, high-beam assist, vehicle stability control, lane departure system, lane tracing alert, dynamic radar cruise control and many other features. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Buys India’s First Aston Martin DB12 Sportscar, Check Price Here.

Lexus LM 350h Price in India

The Lexus LM 350h price in India is different for the 4-seater and 7-seater models. The Lexus LM 350h 7-seater model is launched in India at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), and the Lexus LM 350h Executive 4-seater price is set at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

