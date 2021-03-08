No, entrepreneurship is not reserved for the most experienced, and no you don't have to wait years before generating turnover. While we have often been taught preconceived ideas like this, Vianney Merian's journey gives a message of hope to all the young people who would also like to embark on the adventure of entrepreneurship.

Although he now lives between Dubai and London, Vianney Merian, the young French entrepreneur, grew up in the South of France. After a first experience as an influencer on social networks, it is Paris, the French capital , where his future as an entrepreneur began. At the head of a marketing agency connecting influencers with brands, this precursor had a first successful experience in entrepreneurship.

But it was later on that Vianney Merian would achieve success by managing to generate an 8-figure turnover when he was just over 20 years old. Aware that today's world is centered around the Internet, through his past experiences, Vianney Merian has made his fortune as an e-merchant and has made himself known as a successful entrepreneur.

In just a few months, thanks to the use of influence marketing, this young entrepreneur managed to propel his various brands to the forefront. Vianney Merian has generated several million in sales in just a few months, thanks to a well-functioning strategy.

But because he loves to reinvent himself and embark on new adventures, Vianney Merian now operates on the other side of the stage. Co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency in the industry, the young entrepreneur is now accompanying those who were in his position not so long ago, to help them break their own records.

It is therefore on the other side of the mirror that Vianney Merian has decided to place his expertise on to his clients. If digital marketing remains an excellent way to develop a business that lasts over time, it is nonetheless essential to put in place a well-functioning strategy to develop its success, whether it’s on a national or international scale.

There is no doubt that the successful French entrepreneur Vianney Merian will be able to develop his future projects with as much success and perseverance as in his previous experiences. Stay tuned!