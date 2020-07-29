In 2008, during the financial crisis, Lyann Nguyen became a victim of fraud after being cheated out of more than $20 Million from her Financial Services Company. In a blink of an eye, Lyann lost her home, her bank accounts frozen, and went through a 4-year legal battle. The hardship taught her many lessons, one of which was “how to recover from a catastrophic financial ruin and master the credit system”.

Lyann Nguyen is the founder and CEO of ReCredit, a credit expert and mindset mentor, an advisor to CEOs, influencers, YouTubers, E-Commerce experts, athletes, and celebrities, Lyann is helping pave the way for others. Through her mentorship program, she helps improve and enhance credit files and supports high-level entrepreneurs to take their credit knowledge and power to the next level.

Her expertise in credit repair and financial mentorship has changed the lives of more than 100,000 clients in her 20+ year career and no time is better than now during the COVID-19 pandemic for people to repair and improve their credit in order to get access to funding.

According to Lyann she has never been busier in her entire career than during the pandemic. “I’m so busy these days, I’ve actually had to turn clients away because I’m in such high demand due to the financial crisis that COVID-19 has caused” recalls Lyann, “People come to me because they’ve seen my results on Instagram (@creditninja). The testimonials and results speak for themselves” added Lyann. The need and demand have provoked Lyann to grow her company so that no client is left behind. Her number one goal is to work hard to help people recover financially or learn how to leverage their credit score for financial abundance.

“I work with all types of clients, not just entrepreneurs. Everyone is a good fit as long as they are motivated to improve their financial situation and are willing to invest in themselves”, exclaimed Lyann. “I want to help everyone live a little happier by achieving financial peace of mind”.

She advises to use credit responsibly and leverage it in a way that it generates passive income and provides opportunities, instead of buying depreciating assets such as fancy cars and luxury items.

Lyann Nguyen’s Instagram is rich with hundreds of credit tips and testimonials from her financial mindset and mentorship with her clients. She’s even gotten one of her clients’ business funding for $1M recently and received a glowing testimonial that can be found on her Instagram.

In addition to credit repair Lyann mentors young entrepreneurs on mindset and how to grow their business one of which is Danny Tran Founder and CEO of Highstoke Media. In a glowing testimonial, Danny Tran exclaimed via Instagram “When we first met, I was just getting my feet wet. In the past 18 months we were able to scale from 0 to 7 figures in such a short time frame, and a huge part of that, I just wanted to say, has to do with Lyann. Not only does she help with the credit and the finance and the business side of things, but also just being more of a personal mentor in terms of helping us build confidence and build the best products.”

Lyann has proven that she is more than a credit ninja, she is a true lifestyle ninja in all aspects of business and life. Lyann’s most notable achievements is an inventor of three patents relating to methods of advancing debit and credit transactions and online money transfer.

Lyann isn’t slowing down yet as she is currently expanding into VIP experiences in Las Vegas, and launching a charity to help disadvantaged communities improve their credit. Lyann regularly holds private masterminds with top influencers across multiple industries and hopes she can continue to make a positive impact during these trying times. Find out more about Lyann (@creditninja) on Instagram or on her website company Recredit.co