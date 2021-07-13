Mahindra & Mahindra today officially launched the Bolero Neo SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Bolero Neo SUV is built on the same 3rd-gen chassis which is used on the Scorpio and Thar. The new SUV comes with a mesh grille with six vertical chrome slats, front fog lamps, dual-tone ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, static bending headlamps and more. Mahindra and Mahindra Ranked Number 2 in '2021 India's Best Companies to Work For' List by Great Place to Work Institute.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV comes in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). The price of the fourth variant will be revealed later by the company.

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV (Photo Credits: Mahindra Bolero)

Under the bonnet, the new SUV features a 1.5-litre mhawk100 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 100bhp and a peak torque of 260Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV (Photo Credits: Mahindra Bolero)

On the inside, the Bolero Neo SUV comes loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, armrests in the front and middle rows, a twin-pod instrument cluster with 3.5-inch MID and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV (Photo Credits: Mahindra Bolero)

For safety it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, reverse parking assist and ISOFIX child seat, cornering brake control and a seat belt reminder. Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 model is priced at Rs 9.48 lakh whereas the N10 variant costs Rs 10 lakh.

