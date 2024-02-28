New Delhi, February 28: Mahindra and Mahindra, a leading company in the Indian automotive industry, has launched its latest edition of Thar, the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition. This new edition of Mahindra Thar is expected to enhance the off-road capabilities.

As per a report of Autocar India, Mahindra Auto has launched the all-new Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, which is based on the LX Hard Top 4X4 model. This special edition of Mahindra Thar is available in four different variants for different preferences and driving styles. The price for these variants starts at Rs 15.40 lakh. The Thar Earth Edition also comes in both petrol and diesel options, with manual and automatic transmissions. Skoda CEO Says Company Sold More Than 8,66,000 Cars Globally With 18.5% Increase From Year Before, Announces ‘New Era’ in India; Check More Details.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Design, Specifications, and Features

As per a report of English Jagran, the exterior of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition showcases a unique Desert Fury satin matte finish. The SUV has dune-inspired decals covering the rear fender and doors, along with the Earth Edition badging on the B-pillars. The vehicle's off-road appeal is further enhanced by matte black badges and silver alloy wheels.

The interior of Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes with a dual-tone black and light beige theme with dune designs on the headrests and Thar branding on the doors. The SUV also boasts Dark chrome accents throughout the cabin. Each vehicle of the Thar Earth Edition is expected to have a unique numbered decorative VIN plate. Xiaomi SU7 Unveiled at MWC 2024; Check Design, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Electric Sedan From Xiaomi.

The Thar Earth Edition is expected to retain the performance of the original models. The SUV might feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is expected to deliver 152bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. The diesel engine will likely produce 132bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. Customers can also choose between a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission, depending on their driving preference.

