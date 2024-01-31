New Delhi, January 31: Mahindra Auto is gearing up for the upcoming launch of the Mahindra Thar five-door SUV. This new variant of the Mahindra Thar is likely to offer more space and comfort for both adventure and practicality. The overall size of the Mahindra Thar five-door SUV might be significantly larger than the three-door version. The SUV is expected to offer more room for passengers and cargo.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the Mahindra Thar five-door SUV has been spotted testing in the terrains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Mahindra Auto is known for delivering rugged vehicles. The Mahindra Thar five-door SUV is also expected to continue the brand's legacy by providing enhanced features and a fresh design. Audi Q7 Facelift 2024 Revealed: Check New Features, Design Upgrades and Price Details of Audi’s Luxury SUV.

The design of the Mahindra Thar five-door SUV is expected to be a combination of classic and modern elements. The SUV is expected to have circular LED projector headlamps, a larger grille, new alloy wheels and a sunroof. The official price of the 5-door Thar is expected to come to around Rs 15 Lakh to Rs 16 Lakh, as per multiple reports.

Mahindra Thar Five-Door SUV Specifications (Expected)

The Mahindra Thar five-door SUV is expected to have the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine found in the three-door model. These engines will likely be combined with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Mahindra may fine-tune the powertrains to better suit the larger five-door Thar weight and driving dynamics. The five-door Thar SUV is also anticipated to feature advanced technology such as WATT's Linkage and Frequency Dependent Damping, along with a Double Wishbone Front suspension with Coil over Shocks to enhance ride quality. 2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Land Rover’s New Updated SUV Model.

The higher variants of the 5-door Thar SUV are expected to come equipped with mechanical and brake locking differentials with an electric shift-on-the-fly 4XPLOR 4x4 System. This feature is expected to offer multiple terrain modes, including normal, sand, snow and gravel.

