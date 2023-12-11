New Delhi, December 11: Mahindra is gearing up to launch a facelifted version of its popular sub-4 meter SUV, the XUV300, in early 2024. Alongside the facelift, the homegrown automaker also plans to introduce an all-electric variant of the XUV300 to take on the segment-leading compact SUVs.

According to multiple reports, test mules of the XUV300 EV have already been spotted testing on public roads, indicating an imminent launch. The updated model will get comprehensive exterior and interior design changes in line with Mahindra’s new design philosophy seen on models like the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. Tata Punch EV Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

XUV300 Facelift Specs and Price (Rumoured)

Changes on the outside might include a completely redesigned front fascia with new LED headlamps and Mahindra’s signature ‘twin peaks’ logo. The rear is expected to be reworked with connected LED tail lamps and fresh alloy wheel designs. Inside, the cabin might be upgraded with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and added features.

The XUV300 EV might be based on the facelifted model of the XUV300 but will likely get some unique styling elements to differentiate it from the standard version. This might include tweaked front and rear bumpers, new wheels, and Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ design cues like C-shaped LED DRLs.

Under the hood, the ICE-powered XUV300 facelift might continue with its existing petrol and diesel engine options. The EV is rumoured to employ a 35 kWh battery pack offering less range than the larger XUV400 EV. As per the Business Standards report, the XUV300 facelift might be priced more competitively at around Rs. 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom). Kinetic Green Zulu E-Scooter Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Kinetic Electric Scooter Here.

The petrol and diesel XUV300 facelifts might hit showrooms first by February 2024. The all-electric variant is expected to follow by June next year. Mahindra is betting on the electrified sub-compact SUV to boost its EV sales in India’s high-volume affordable EV space.

