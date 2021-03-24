Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading automaker has announced a price hike across its model range. Maruti Suzuki cars will become expensive from April 1, 2021 onwards. The carmaker has attributed increasing input costs as the primary reason prices of the increase in its car prices. However, Maruti Suzuki India hasn't revealed the exact margin of the price hike. It will vary from model to model. 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched in India at 5.73 Lakh; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

It is important to note that this the second price hike that the Indio-Japanese carmaker has announced this year. Previously, Maruti Suzuki India increased car prices earlier this year in January 2021 due to rising input costs.

The country's leading automaker sells 14 models, including five models under its premium network - Nexa. Maruti Suzuki's portfolio comprises Alto 800, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and the XL6.

