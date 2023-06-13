New Delhi, June 13: Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch its new premium MPV that’s going to be the twin of the Toyota Innova Hycross as part of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership that results in several shared products. As per the earlier hints of the Indo-Japanese auto major, the new upcoming vehicle is going to be christened as the Maruti Suzuki Engage.

Now, the new Maruti MPV has been spied outside Toyota's Bidadi factory, where it will be manufactured for Maruti Suzuki India. The new vehicle is expected to launch in India next month. Volkswagen Taigun SUV Updated With New Variants and Colours, New GT Edge Limited Collection Trim Launched and Up for Bookings.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Not Just A Rebadged Innova Hycross

Although like most rebadged vehicle models, the upcoming Maruti Engage MPV shares most of the components with the Innova Hycross, it will get substantial exterior and interior design changes to mark it apart visually, and have a distinctive appeal.

The upcoming Engage will get a massive and aggressive looking honeycomb mesh front grille with dual chrome slats and a big Suzuki logo. The front bumper will be new and have a bold chin with a wider air dam flanked by stylish fog lamp housings. There will be horizontally positioned LED DRLs and indicators, which are reminiscent of Hycross’. The rear design is also expected to get new taillights, reflectors and prominent bumper design to mark it apart from the Hycross, while the Engage is also likely to get new stylized alloys, while on the inside a new interior scheme and other layout changes. Honda Elevate SUV India Model Unveiled: Check Design, Features, and Expected Prices Here.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Powertrain

The upcoming Maruti MPV’s powertrain details are yet known yet, but it is expected to share the same powertrain options as that of the Toyota Innova Hycross. This means the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that offers 173hp of power and a hybrid powertrain delivering a combined 183hp of power. The engines are paired to a CVT and an e-CVT gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Expected Launch Date & Price

Maruti Suzuki Engage will be positioned as the flagship product of the company and will expand its existing MPV lineup that currently has the Ertiga and XL6. As per the reports, the Maruti premium MPV will launch on July 5, 2023.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a price range of Rs 18.55 lakh - Rs 30.00 lakh, and thus, Maruti Suzuki’s Engage is also going to be priced similarly, and will be the most expensive vehicle in its portfolio.

