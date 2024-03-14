New Delhi, March 14: Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automobile manufacturer is expected to launch its first electric vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki eVX soon. The Maruti Suzuki eVX is anticipated to come with the latest technology, specifications and features to compete with other automobile brands in the EV segment in India.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Maruti Suzuki eVX was recently seen during its testing phase, which gives a glimpse of what to expect from this much-anticipated electric vehicle from the company. The eVX made its initial debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to launch in 2025. Hyundai Motor and Kia To Recall 1,70,000 Electric Vehicles To Address Software Error in Charging System: Report.

Maruti Suzuki eVX Design, Specifications and Features

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to include a digital instrument cluster, front-ventilated seats, wireless charger, automatic climate control and electric adjustments for the driver's seat. The eVX will likely come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The exterior design of the Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature a charging port which is expected to be positioned on the front left fender of the SUV. The eVX is rumoured to be equipped with front and side cameras that might provide a 360-degree view to enhance the safety of its passengers. The upcoming EV will likely come with a shark-fin antenna, multi-spoke alloy wheels, new headlamps and rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar. The eVX might also include an air dam to cool its electrical components. Skoda Likely To Unveil New Electric Vehicle on March 15; Check Details.

The eVX is anticipated to be built on an advanced electric skateboard platform. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX is rumoured to come with a 60kWh battery pack. The EV is expected to deliver a range of approximately 550 km on a single charge. Such an expected range from the Maruti Suzuki eVX will likely attract auto enthusiasts and customers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).