New Delhi, February 7: Maruti Suzuki has launched its most anticipated SUV in India, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition. Maruti Suzuki, with its new Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition, is expected to deliver advanced functionality and performance for its customers.

According to a report by English Jagran, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition has been launched in the Indian market. Customers can choose from three different variants: Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition is expected to be offered at an extra cost of Rs 43,000 from its older sibling. The price of the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV will likely start from Rs 7.52 lakh and go up to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 Spotted Testing in India for First Time; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition comes with two engine options. The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers an output of 100 bhp and 148 Nm of torque. The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine also comes with mild-hybrid technology with an option of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Another option is a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that produces 90 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and comes with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Tesla Driver Wearing Apple Vision Pro Headset in Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns (Watch Video).

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition comes with many accessories options. The accessories package includes a grey and black exterior styling kit, 3D boot mat, ORVM cover, door visors, body side moulding, illuminated door sill guard and headlamp garnish. For comfort and durability, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition has the NeXCross Bordeaux finish sleeve seat cover. These seat covers will likely provide a premium feel for its customers. The new Fronx SUV can be further designed and complemented by the use of wheel arch garnish and spoiler extender.

