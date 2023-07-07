New Delhi, July 7: The Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV has finally launched in India. The Invicto is the newest spawn of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Maruti version of the Hycross gets new design elements both on the outside and some feature differences to differentiate itself in the market. Let's check all the important details of the latest product under the Maruti Suzuki banner.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Variant-Wise Price Details

Unlike the previous speculations, the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto doesn’t come in a single, but two trim levels – Zeta+ and Alpha+ and is available in a total of three variants. The flagship MPV has launched with a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh for the Zeta+ 7-seater configuration, Rs Rs 24.84 lakh for the Zeta+ 8-seater model and Rs 28.42 lakh for the sole Alpha+ 7-seater trim (all prices, ex-showroom). Hence, there’s a huge price gap of Rs 3.63 lakh between the base Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Styling, Features & Safety

The new Maruti Invicto distinguishes itself from its Toyota twin with its new front grille, revised headlight elements and new taillights, apart from its Maruti Suzuki insignia and its Invicto badging. On the inside, the MPV flaunts new black theme for the cabin.

Similar to the feature-loaded Innova Hycross, the Invicto also gets an array of premium features, several of which are firsts for the Maruti Suzuki brand. The MPV boasts of a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings, ventilated front seats, leather seat upholstery, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT MID, and a panoramic sunroof among many others. However, the Invicto missed out of the JBL premium audio system and powered second-row Ottoman seats from the Hycross.

In terms of safety, the Invicto comes with 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist, vehicle stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. A big miss however, is the ADAS tech that the Innova Hycross boasts of.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Powertrain & Competitors

The Invicto comes with a sole 2-litre strong hybrid powertrain at it heart, that offers a combined 186PS of power and 206Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain gets equipped with an e-CVT automatic and offers a superb fuel economy of 23.24kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto rivals its twin Toyota Innova Hycross apart from Kia Carens, and the upcoming Kia Carnival refreshed model.

