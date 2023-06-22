New Delhi, June 22: Maruti Suzuki is all braced up to launch the most expensive vehicle model in its portfolio – the Invicto premium MPV. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been teased ahead of its official India launch that’s scheduled to take place on July 5.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium 3-row MPV is a rebadged model of the popular Toyota Innova Hycross, albeit with some design changes. The Invicto is set to be the flagship model in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio, and going to be exclusively available through the brand's premium Nexa dealership outlets across the country. Kia Carnival MPV Discontinued in India, Expected To Launch in Its Fourth-Gen Avatar.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Details Revealed Officially Through Teaser Video

In the latest teaser video, Maruti Suzuki has offered a glimpse of the luxurious charm and grandeur of the upcoming Invicto MPV, by showing a glance of the interior as well as the exterior of the vehicle.

The teaser video offers look of the Invicto’s distinctive new front grille, which will help it to mark it from the Innova Hycross. The premium MPV will also come with twin-pod LED headlights as per the teaser, while the silhouette of the vehicle is as usual shown too, which indicates that it is a full-fledged 3-row premium vehicle. Apart from these, glances of the Invicto’s side profile, badge and a part of its luxurious cabin are offered, which confirms features such as ventilated front seats with premium black leatherette seat upholstery. Rolls-Royce Spectre, First Ever Electric Car of the Brand Unveiled; From Specs To Price, Here’s All Key Details.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gets Teased:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Expected Key Features & Powertrain Details

The Maruti Invicto is expected to launch with a sole, fully-loaded trim, at least initially. The premium MPV is expected to come packed to the brim with premium features including a large a floating touchscreen integrated infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) among much more.

At its heart, the Invicto is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid powertrain that has the capability to generate 183 BHP of maximum power. The powertrain would come mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The MPV’s pre-launch booking are underway.

