New Delhi, June 26: Maruti Suzuki is busy preparing to launch its new flagship model - the Invicto premium MPV in India. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been teased recently showing off glimpses of its grand exterior and interior, followed by which it was spied at a dealer yard.

Now, the Invicto MPV’s interior spy images have been splashed on the internet days before its official launch in the market on July 5. Here’s all the details about the Maruti flagship model so far. Kia Recalls over 30,000 Units of Carens in India for Software Update, as Part of Regular Stringent Tests.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Leaked Interior Design Details

The Maruti Invicto’s cabin looks quite similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, as can be expected. Obviously, the rebadged model gets the Suzuki logo on the steering wheel instead of the Toyota logo. The dashboard layout, centre console as well as the floating touchscreen integrated infotainment system looks same as that of the Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Exterior Design

On the outside, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with a handful of cosmetic updates to offer mark its apart from its Toyota twin. The Maruti MPV thus gets a new trapezoidal front grille with thick a chrome slat and a revamped front bumper along with LED DRLs. The MPV also gets newly designed alloys and other minor design updates apart from the Maruti Suzuki and Invicto badging. Toyota Research Institute Commences Research on AI Tech To Be Integrated Into Its Future Vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Powertrain & Other Details

The Invicto get powered by a single strong-hybrid powertrain with the 183 BHP 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine at the helm teamed with an electric motor, while an e-CVT will do the transmission duty.

As per the reports. The Invicto MPV is expected to be offered in a sole fully-loaded top-spec trim. Nevertheless, as per the latest speculations, the vehicle could miss out on some advanced features like some important ADAS tech, premium JBL audio system, driver's seat memory function and powered tailgate. This is because the Invicto is thought to be coming with a tad lesser price tag than the Innova Hycross.

