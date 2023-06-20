New Delhi, June 20: India’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has officially opened the prelaunch bookings for its new upcoming premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Named as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the new MPV that was previously speculated to be called the Engage, is getting ready to launch in India on July 5.

It is good to mention that Maruti Suzuki has actually launched the ‘Engage’, but it is not a vehicle, but a learning platform for car owners that can be accessed on the company’s Arena website for various information about Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

Coming back to the soon to launch Maruti Suzuki Invicto flagship model. The MPV can be booked with a token amount of Rs. 25,000 via the Maruti Suzuki Nexa website and Nexa dealerships. The bookings for the showcased Nexa Blue or Celestial blue colour option of the Invicto is underway. And now, some more variant related information, let’s check them out. Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV Christened ‘Invicto’, Bookings Officially Open Prior July 5 Launch.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Premium MPV – Expected Variants, Powertrain & Features:

As per the new reports, the new Invicto MPV will be offered in a single range topping Alpha Plus trim. Under the hood, the premium MPV will be getting a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

The expected Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus trim will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) hybrid trim. This variant is expected to get endowed with many premium features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, cruise control, wireless charger and multi-zone climate control among much more which may include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake, and partial ADAS tech package. Hyundai Ioniq 5 E-SUV Owners in US Report Loss of Propulsive Power Issue Raising Safety Risks.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Premium MPV – Launch Date & Rivals:

As already mentioned, the Invicto flagship Maruti Suzuki Model will be officially launched in the market on July 5, when its price announcement will happen alongside a full design reveal, which is expected to be quite different than that of the Innova Hycross.

Post its India launch, the Invicto will be locking its horns with the likes of the Kia Carnival, Kia Carens, and its own Toyota twin the Innova Hycross.

