New Delhi, November 25 ; The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been in the talks for a long time now. The Jimny is the replacement of the iconic Gypsy, and has been one of the highly awaited hardcore upcoming SUV models in India.

The Maruti Jimny RHD five-door version has been spied in innumerable times testing on the Indian roads. A fresh set of spy pics have imaged again, and this time around the test prototype model is thought to be a 7-seater version. Maruti Suzuki India Crosses 2.5 Crore Production Mark.

The Jimny’s three-door version will be lending a number of styling cues to its five-door variant as already have been known from several previous reports. As per the new spy images, the cabin of the new Jimny five-door version will be decked with an all-black dashboard layout that will flaunt a touchscreen infotainment display and A.C controls as well as other functions positioned below it. Circular AC vents, manually adjustable IRVMs and many more features are to be offered by the Jimny.

The SUV has been also spied with a third row as per the latest images. The presence of this additional row also suggests the seven-seater configuration for this model. The third row has been spotted featuring a bright red upholstery, which is a pretty bold choice contrasting with the all-black console.

The 5-door Jimny comes with a rough and tough bold off-roader look with an extended wheelbase, straight pillars, honeycomb mesh grille, upright bonnet, circular headlamps, twin-spoke alloy wheels and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel to complete the look. SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh: Know Upcoming SUV Names, Specs, Features and Expected Launch Dates in India Here.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door version will pack in a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder K15C petrol engine paired with a manual and 6-speed transmission choices. It is expected to offer an awesome performance owing to its lightweight structure, refined engine paired with the Maruti's AllGrip 4-wheel drive system that can handle all sorts of rough terrains.

Post its Indian launch the Jimny five-door will be locking its horns with the likes of the upcoming five-door Thar and Gurkha. We still have no idea, as to when the Jimny five-door will make its Indian debut, but the Auto Expo 2023 is an ideal platform for it, and to expect Maruti Suzuki to take full advantage of it to showcase its Jimny along with its other exciting new and upcoming offerings.

