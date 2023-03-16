New Delhi, march 16 : Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny is finally all set to have its official launch in India, as it now starts arriving at dealerships. Maruti Suzuki Jimny has started arriving at showrooms, and its display level showcasing has begun.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a premium product from the Indo-Japanese auto major and will be available only at the brand’s premium NEXA showrooms across India. Read on to know more. Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 Price List Revealed, MPV Reaches Dealerships; Find Details Here.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Showrooms :

The Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny is reaching showrooms across the country and an Maruti NEXA showroom in Gurugram has become the first one to receive the iconic SUV. Toyota’s Upcoming Cars for India: From Next-Gen Fortuner to All-New E-SUV, 5 New Cars From the Japanese Auto Giant That Are Worth Waiting For.

The all-new Jimny has been spotted in a YouTube video being uploaded to a showroom and it is showcased in its signature striking exterior colour of Kinetic Yellow, which accentuates the great road presence of the SUV and grabs the attention of the onlookers.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Official Launch Timeline :

The new 5-door India-spec Jimny was officially unveiled alongside the FROX crossover at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. While the Jimny specs and features are already known from the unveil, its price details are left a mystery for the officially launch that is expected to take place next month, that is April 2023.

Prior to the price announcement it will be on full display at all NEXA showrooms across the country to garner more attention. The SUV has been already open for pre-launch bookings and has been receiving great number of bookings.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Specifications & Rival :

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be sold in India powered only by a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which can generate 104 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission option, and is empowered Suzuki’s AllGrip four-wheel drive system as standard.

The Jimny will be offered in two variants only, namely – Zeta and Alpha. This iconic Maruti Suzuki SUV is a hard-core off-roader and lock its horns with its arch-rival Mahindra Thar post its India launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).