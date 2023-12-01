New Delhi, December 1: Maruti Suzuki launched its new Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition in India today. The new Jimny Thunder Edition from Maruti Suzuki is launched at affordable price of Rs 10.74-lakh and it will be available for a limited period. The new car could be a good affordable option for customers who wish to buy a 4x4 SUV. Besides the price, the car is introduced with some design upgrades but kept the other specifications of standard model.

Currently, the Jimny Zeta ALLGRIP Pro MT model starts at Rs 12,74,000, and the Jimny Alpha ALLGRIP Pro MT starts at Rs 13,69,000. As we can see, unlike the special edition cars launched at higher prices, the Jimny Thunder Edition costs Rs 2 lakh less than the standard model. According to the reports, the limited edition Jimny will only be available for December 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Fully Unveiled During ‘Cybertruck Delivery Event’: From Design to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Telsa’s Bulletproof Vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Specifications and Features:

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its new Jimny Thunder edition with a new design and colours. According to the reports, there are no major changes in the engine and other technical features of the car. The Thunder Edition is launched with the same 1.5-litre K15B engine capable of producing a maximum of 103bhp power and 134Nm peak torque. The Jimny Thunder Edition offers a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter. Kia Sonet Facelift Confirmed to Launch on December 14: Check Official Teaser Showing New Design (Watch Video).

Design-wise, the new Jimny Thunder Edition has boxy 4x4 look and will likely go against Mahindra Thar and upcoming Force Gurkha models. According to reports, the new limited edition Jimny was launched with features like OVRMs, side fenders, side door cladding, front skid plate, and many other options. The Thunder edition Jimny has distinct graphics and themes on the exterior and interior that separate it from the standard model. All the Jimny cars are sold to the NEXA premium sales channel dealership of Maruti Suzuki.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).