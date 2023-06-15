New Delhi, June 15: The fervently awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been recently launched in India to take the place of the sorely missed iconic Gypsy that had a very long and wonderful market presence. The rugged yet contemporary looking true-blue niche SUV comes as the competitor of the Mahindra Thar.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is offered in India in two trim levels of Zeta and Alpha and has a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle SUV also comes with accessory packages and a number of accessories to choose from to customize your own Jimny. Hence, if you are looking to bring home a dashing new Jimny, then read on to know all the variant-wise details. Maruti Suzuki Engage Twin of Toyota Innova Hycross Premium MPV Preparing To Come in July; All Known Details Inside.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta Trim

The Maruti Jimny Zeta base variant offers round halogen headlights, black door handles, blacked-out bumpers, wheel arch cladding, a rear wiper unit and steel wheel covers.

In-cabin features include all power windows, 7-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four airbags, and a rear-view camera among others.

The Zeta trim gets powered by a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol mill paired with a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha Trim

The Jimny Alpha trim offers a handful of upgrades over the Zeta, which includes projector LED headlights with washers, fog lamps, auto-folding ORVMs, green tinted windows and 15-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, there’s a 9-inch infotainment display, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags and connected car technology among others. Under the hood, it is identical to the Zeta variant.

The Alpha trim is also available with a dual-tone colour scheme, for an additional Rs. 16,000 over. The two-tone paint scheme features an attractive Bluish Black roof contrasted with only either Kinetic Yellow or Sizzling Red body colour options. Volkswagen Taigun SUV Updated With New Variants and Colours, New GT Edge Limited Collection Trim Launched and Up for Bookings.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Pricing

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh for the Zeta manual version, while the Alpha manual trim costs Rs 13.69 lakh and the Alpha Dual Tone variant costs Rs 13.85 lakh. The Zeta automatic version has been priced at Rs 13.94 lakh, the Alpha automatic is tagged at Rs 14.89 lakh, while the Alpha Dual Tone automatic trim costs Rs 15.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Accessory Packs

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Jimny SUV with a number of accessories to pick in order to spruce up the already unique looking vehicle. Moreover, this rugged off-roader is further offered with a choice of three accessory packages. The Ultimate Lifestyle Collection accessory package can be yours with just an additional Rs 5,280, while the Adventure Lifestyle Collection is tagged at Rs 18,950, and finally the Summit Seeker Collection is priced at Rs 28,190, but is only available with the manual transmission version.

The above mentioned accessory packages come with an array of add-ons such as body graphics, door cladding, metal finish garnishes for the bonnet, bumpers, fenders and wing mirrors. For the interior, there’s sporty leatherette upholstery in dual-tone, grip cover and tread metal patterned floor mats.

