New Delhi, June 19: Maruti Suzuki India has officially revealed the name of its upcoming new premium MPV model, which was being speculated to be called the ‘Engage’. The Toyota Innova Hycross’ Maruti twin has been officially christened as ‘Invicto’, and its pre-launch bookings have been also opened by the company.

The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is going to launch in the market on July 5, as the Indo-Japanese auto giant’s flagship model. The soon to launch premium MPV can be booked with a token amount of just Rs 25,000, on Maruti Suzuki Nexa website, or through any Nexa dealership. Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s Variants and Accessory Package Explained; Find Out All Key Details To Help Make Your Buying Decision.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV - Design

While Maruti Suzuki has not yet officially revealed any details of the Invicto, it is expected to come with quite a distinctive design to mark it apart from the Innova Hycross. It is expected to get a new front grille, new headlights, revamped front and rear bumpers, new tail-light inserts and new stylized alloys.

The Invicto’s cabin will also offer a fresh appeal with a different upholstery, trims and accents, while the features list might be also a tad different than that of the Hycross. Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Arrives in New Zealand by Plane, Preparing Winter Testing.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Open For Pre-Launch Bookings:

Experience a new realm of luxury with the all-new Invicto. Bookings are now open for you to join this exclusive group. To know more : https://t.co/nuzitvde47#Invicto #Bookingsopen #Nexa #CreateInspire *Creative visualization pic.twitter.com/Zt9CuluXBN — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) June 19, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrains

The Invicto MPV is likely to get the 183hp, 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain paired to an e-CVT from the Innova Hycross for the higher variants, while the lower variants would pack in the 173hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT. This will make the Invicto the sole all-automatic model from the brand.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Prising & Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expectedly going to be the first ever offering from the brand to cost over Rs 20 lakh price slab. It is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Post its price announcement on July 5, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV will lock its horns with the likes of the Kia Carnival (which is more expensive) and its own twin Toyota Innova Hycross.

