New Delhi, January 12: McLaren Automotive Company has launched its next luxury supercar, the McLaren 750S, in India with premium features and price. The British automobile company set the McLaren 750 Price in India at Rs 5.91 crore. The car is reportedly launched as a successor to the McLaren 720S. The company has reportedly launched its new 750S with minor styling updates, tweaks in its aerodynamics and other changes.

The McLaren 750S was expected to be launched on January 15, 2024; however, it launched early. According to the report by Auto Car India, the McLaren 750S comes with notable advances in saving weight, aerodynamics and performance compared to the McLaren 720S. As per the report, the British automotive company claimed that the new model is the lighter and more powerful. Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Price: Kia Motors Reveals Prices of All Its Variants for Indian Market; Check Details.

McLaren 750S Specifications and Improved Features:

Called the 'successor' or 'replacement' of the McLaren 720S, the new 750S offers a new design due to a tweaked bumper; however, it reportedly has a similar nose. According to the report by ZigWheels, the new car retains a 'teardrop silhouette' but has an improved rear, changes to the bumper deck, and a unique mesh grille. According to the reports, the new McLaren 750S is powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo 'flat-plane' V8 engine capable of producing 750hp power and 800Nm torque.

The tweaks in the cabin are reportedly done in the driver's display and steering column. As per the reports, the supercar supports wireless charging and high-definition infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay support but misses out on Android Auto. The report said the new 750S provides an improved microphone for recognising 'speech commands'. The supercar McLaren also offers a park-assist camera, giving a clear view. 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched in India: Check Specifications, Features and Price of Mahindra’s New All-Electric Car.

McLaren 750S Supercar Transmission, Speed and Other Details

According to the reports, the new supercar has no electric assist from electric or hybrid batteries; these subtle changes make the car more effective. The 750S has an exhaust system mounted in the centre and features a tweaked cabin. The car has a 7-speed automatic transmission that takes the car from 0 to 100kms within 2.8 seconds. The McLaren 750S supercar offers a top speed of 332kmph. McLaren 750 Price in India In terms of performance, the reports said that they would be a 'first of its kind', not filtering the hybrid of electrical systems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).