New Delhi, March 23 : German luxury auto behemoth Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a new SUV drawing inspiration from its iconic G-Class SUV. This new rugged SUV will have smaller dimensions than the G-Class and supposedly positioned as the entry-level model or ‘entry luxury’ model to the company’s luxurious SUV range.

This all-new Mercedes-Benz SUV will be offered in ICE and electric versions as well as combustion powertrains. Let’s take a look at the details of the new baby G-Class SUV in the works. Skoda Announces Introduction of the Next Generation Skoda and Kodiaq Later This Year; Find Powertrain, Design and Feature Details Here.

Mercedes-Benz Baby G-Class - Details :

The new compact version of the G-Class will be underpinned by the versatile Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform which would also underpin the new-gen CLA and GLA. This new G-Class baby SUV will be offered in both Internal combustion engine (ICE) and all-electric powertrain options. Hyundai Ai3 SUV Caught Testing in India, Prepares Launch; Check Key Details Here.

This upcoming baby G-Class model will join Mercedes-Benz planned range of rugged SUVs catering to the increasing market demands for high-end rough and tough small SUVs.

Similar to the upcoming CLA, the new G-Class compact SUV would have an 800V architecture that would enable it to charge from 10-80% in just 30 minutes when charged via a 350kW charger.

A compact Merc SUV might also come with a mild-hybrid combustion powertrain for some markets. However, the primary objective of the new baby G-Class SUV is to establish the new ‘G’ sub-brand in the global market and offer an ultimate and peerless package of luxury and superb off-roading capability as aimed by the company.

