New Delhi, July 21: Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off of the GLC SUV models - the GLC 63 S and the AMG GLC 43 versions. Globally, the AMG versions are dropping the V6 and V8s for a very performance oriented four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 has the capability of offering a mean 310kW of peak power and 500Nm of top torque, that’ll enable the vehicle to do the 0 to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the GLC 63 S offers a whopping 500kW of power and 1020Nm of torque to do the same sprint in a mere 3.5 seconds. Kia Seltos Facelift Launched in India; Checkout Price, Features, and Other Key Details.

Both the GLC 43 and the GLC 63 S share the AMG mild hybrid drivetrain which comes with a combination of a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine and a 48-volt electric motor that adds another 10kW and 150Nm and gets powered by a 6.1kWh battery and paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

However, the GLC 63 S gets a plug-in hybrid system with a 150kW electric motor and a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, coupled with a larger turbo charger to offer the remarkable figures. Tesla’s Driverless Car Tech Update: Elon Musk Planning to License Full Self-Driving Tech to Another Automaker.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC Details

Design-wise the Mercedes-AMG GLC models get the AMG-specific front grille with vertical struts, front apron, bigger air intakes and chrome trims, integrated sill panels and a diffuser rear apron for the GLC 43, and a diffuser board for the 63 S.

GLC AMG models cabins get Artico man-made leather/Microcut AMG microfibre with AMG graphics and seat upholstery with pure leather and nappa leather upholstery, and AMG Performance seat, steering and other fitment options. The MBUX infotainment system also comes with AMG-specific displays and functions as standard in the GLC 63 S and optional for the GLC 43.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t yet revealed the launch date of the new GLC models, when the prices will be announced. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz India has already announced that the new GLC SUV will be introduced to the Indian car market on August 9, 2023, while opening the official bookings for the same. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV can be pre-booked with an advance token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

