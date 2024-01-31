New Delhi, January 31: Mercedes-Benz has launched its new models, the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift in India. The German luxury car maker has introduced these cars with new features and specifications. According to the reports, Mercedes-Benz will show its GLA facelift and AMG GLE 53 Coupe during the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024’ scheduled from February 1 to February 3 in Delhi.

The luxury models come with significant improvements in the design and interiors. The new Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift price is Rs 50.5 lakh, and the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe price is Rs 1.85 crores. According to the reports, booking these new models is open online and near the dealerships. Audi Q7 Facelift 2024 Revealed: Check New Features, Design Upgrades and Price Details of Audi’s Luxury SUV.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Specifications and Features

Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift comes with notable upgrades to its design and features. The car has a new front design with a new grille and bumper and body-coloured wheel arches. It also has tweaked LED headlights and freshly designed tail lights. As per the reports, the car has unique sills and a roofline. The new SUV gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and driver’s display. The new model also comes with a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting and many improvements in the cabin. Additionally, the car offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

As per the reports, the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift offers the same engine and transmission. It offers a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates up to 187 bhp power and a maximum of 320Nm torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The other version has a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns up to 160bhp power and a maximum 270Nm torque with a seven-speed DCT transmission. 2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Land Rover’s New Updated SUV Model.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe Specifications and Features

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift has launched with a similar design to last year’s model, most notably the front end. The AMG GLE 53 Coupe has minor improvements and slight modifications. Powering up the new model is a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with nine-speed automatic transmission. Further, the engine comes mated with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which generates 435PS power and maximum 520Nm torque combined. The all-new 2024 GLE 53 Coupe is said to compete with other luxury car models such as Audi Q3, BMW X1 and even Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

