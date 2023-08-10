Having already launched globally, the Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC has recently entered Indian markets. The car was launched on August 9, 2023, in India, and naturally, people are curious to learn more about it. That said, here’s all you need to know about the car.

Variants - Ex-Showroom Price & Performance

This car can be brought home in two variants. The first variant is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC (petrol) which is priced at Rs. 73.5 lakhs. People who are looking for speed, won’t be disappointed here as it can reach 100km/hr in a matter of 6.2 seconds. On the mileage part, the company claims a figure of 14.72 km per liter. Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV 2023 Launched in India with an Array of Improvements; Find Price and More Key Details (See Pics).

For the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC (diesel), you’ll have to shell out, a lakh more, taking its total to Rs. 74.5 lakhs. The diesel variant is more fuel efficient but is slightly slower. To put things into perspective, the car can reach 100km/hr in 8 seconds. As per the company, the mileage of this variant is 19.47 km/l.

Exterior

Let’s talk about some figures first. The Mercedez-Benz 2023 GLC measures 4716 mm, 2075 mm, and 1650 mm in length, breadth, and height respectively. In comparison, its previous model was 4656 mm long, 2096 mm wide, and 1654 mm tall. Therefore, while the new model is longer, it’s also narrower and shorter. Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Comes to India with More Style, Power and Better Fuel Economy, Complete with an Array of New Features and Tech (See Pics).

In terms of look, the newer model gets the upper hand here. It looks more premium, robust, and classier than its previous model.

Interior

As far as the interiors of the SUV is concerned, it scores top marks in the department. Among its highlights are the 11.9-inch touchscreen multimedia display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The car has a 360-degree camera and supports wireless charging. Features like Mercedes-Benz navigation and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system are available as part of the multimedia package.

Power of Variants

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC are powered by a 2-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder.engine. However, they differ in a couple of departments. The petrol variant can produce 254bhp and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant can produce 194.4bhp and 440Nm of torque.

