New Delhi, August 9: The new second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV has finally launched in the Indian car market. The highly awaited luxury SUV has launched in our shores in an all-improved avatar, complete with new styling, added new features, advanced tech and safety and improved fuel economy.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC has now become bigger and better from all the aspects to enthral the consumers and offer an all-round luxurious experience. Read on to know all the details. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC – Variants & Price

The new second-gen GLC SUV has launched in India in two versions - GLC 300 that is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh and GLC 220d that is tagged at Rs 74.5 lakh (prices, ex-showroom India). The bookings for the new GLC luxury SUV have been underway prior its official India launch, and the company has revealed that over 1,500 bookings have been already registered.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC: Exterior Design

The new 2023 GLC comes with a new evolutionary design language to make it look bolder and more alluring. It gets avantgarde styling with more chrome décor to add to the bling factor. The luxury SUV gets new LED headlights and its signature LED DRLs, a larger grille, slimmer LED tail lights and flaunts new 19-inch alloy wheels. While retaining the overall silhouette, the new GLC has grown in size as it is now 60mm longer and has a 15mm longer wheelbase, and has become more aerodynamic as well. Hyundai India Launches Adventure Editions of Its Creta, Alcazar SUVs; Checkout Price, Styling and Feature Updates of This New Special Edition Model.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC: Interior & Features

The new-gen GLC offers an all-enhanced cabin with a11.9-inch tilted infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 12.3-inch instrument display with MBUX UI, a 360-degree camera, memory seat function, 15-speaker Burmester audio system, multi-zone climate control, air purifier, heated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof among much more. The SUV is available with multiple interior theme options to choose from.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC: Powertrains

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The GLC 300 gets powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of generating 258bhp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque, while the GLC 220d comes with a 197bhp and 440Nm diesel engine.

Both the engines have been endowed by Mercedes-Benz with a 23bhp and 200Nm integrated starter motor to offer optimum fuel efficiency, while enhancing the performance, while the 4Matic AWD is standard to offer great all-terrain drive performance.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC: Market Rivals

The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV will be locking its horns with the likes of the BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus NX, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 in the highly competitive luxury automotive space in India.

